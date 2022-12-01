Body found in drain, identified by tattoo in Noida

The body of a 22year-old man, who had been missing for more than a week, was found in a drain in Surajpur in Greater Noida early on Tuesday.

It took almost an entire day to ascertain the identity of the deceased man and a tattoo on his arm confirmed his identity.

Police have registered a case of murder against unidentified suspects after the body was found in a drain at site B Surajpur industrial area, officials said on Thursday. The autopsy reports show that the deceased man died at least four to five days ago.

“The body had injury marks on the head and strangulation marks on the neck. The body was identified to be of Arun, a resident of a village under Jarcha police station jurisdiction,” said Awdhesh Kumar, SHO of Surajpur police station.

The family members of the deceased man had filed a missing complaint on Tuesday afternoon, even though the man had been missing since November 20, police said. According to police, Arun’s family said he would often get drunk and not return home for several days, so they did not file a missing complaint immediately.

“The family members said that Arun worked as a daily wage worker at a factory in Badalpur. On November 20, he had left for a relative’s house in Dujana village after work. However, he did not arrive at his destination and a complaint was lodged when he could neither be found nor returned home for several days,” said Ravindra Kumar, station house officer of Badalpur police station. The family identified the body on Wednesday with the help of a Hanumanji tattoo on his arm. Based on a complaint by the deceased man’s father, a case under Section 302 (murder) was registered against unidentified suspects at Badalpur police station.

Police are questioning Arun’s co-workers and checking CCTV footage in the area.