Body of drowned man recovered from Hindon river

Greater Noida:Two days after two men drowned while attempting to tie a rope to the other end of the Hindon River, rescuers on Monday morning recovered the body of one of the victims. Efforts are underway to retrieve the second victim, the SHO said.

“On Monday around 5:00 am, Saurav’s body was found near Kulesra in the Hindon River. The body was found around eight kilometres away from the spot where they drowned,” said Ranjit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh.

Efforts are underway to retrieve the second victim, Shiv Rajput, the SHO added.

Investigation revealed that Saurav was offered ₹500 to tie a rope to the other end after it broke. The rope was used to guide boats across the river. Locals from Behlolpur use the boat service to reach Haibatpur to avoid a longer route. The service charges a fare of ₹10 to ₹15, police said.

On Saturday around 3.30 pm, Saurav and Shiv, both natives of Bulandshahr and residents of Yusufpur Chak village in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, drowned in the river. While swimming to the other end, Saurav lost balance due to strong current. Shiv then jumped into the river to save him, but both were swept away.

Police said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (UP PAC), and firefighters have been carrying out a search operation to locate the victims.