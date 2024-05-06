Body of kidnapped 15-year-old found in canal in Bulandshahr

A 15-year-old boy who was kidnapped on May 1 from outside his father’s dhaba in Greater Noida was found dead on Sunday morning, police said. During probe, police scanned 500 CCTV cameras to locate the boy and on Sunday morning his body was found by local residents in Bulandshahr. (HT Photo)

The body was found by local residents floating in a canal in Milka Mosamgarh, Bulandshar, at least 50km away from where the boy was kidnapped in Beta 2, Greater Noida, police said. Police have conducted an autopsy of the body and are waiting for the report.

The deceased boy was identified as Kunal Sharma, a resident of Mayana village in Rabupura. He used to help his father, Krishna Kumar Sharma, run his dhaba in Accher, Beta 2, Greater Noida.

The boy was last seen at 2.20pm on Wednesday when he entered a white car outside the dhaba with a man and a woman. “CCTV footage shows a woman going to the dhaba and asking the boy to sit in a white car parked outside the dhaba. After some discussion, the boy sat in the car,” said an officer on condition of anonymity. A man in white clothes standing near the car also got inside, and the car left the scene, the officer said, adding that the boy’s phone had been switched off since then.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The boy’s father filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered against unidentified suspects at Beta 2 police station on Thursday under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police began an investigation and scanned 500 CCTV cameras to locate the boy. On Sunday morning, the body was found by local residents in Bulandshahr, who also informed police. “Around 8am on Sunday, locals of Milka Mosamgarh found a body in a canal. One of my relatives went to the location, took a photograph of the body and shared it with my nephew. The body was identified as that of my son,” said the boy’s father, Krishna. He added, “There was blood on the head and multiple bruises all over the body. The kidnappers assaulted my son.”

“We conducted the autopsy in Bulandshahr. The injury marks would be revealed in the autopsy report. We are trying to find the suspects,” said Ashok Kumar, additional commissioner of police, Greater Noida. Police said that the car used to kidnap the boy has not been found yet.

Krishna said that he suspects one of his relatives, with whom he started his dhaba after investing ₹23 lakh but later parted ways, of killing his son.

“A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified accused, and we have detained 10 to 12 members of Sharma’s family with whom he had a dispute related to the dhaba,” said Munendra Singh, station house officer, Beta 2.

Shivhari Meena, joint commissioner, said, “We will nab the accused soon.”