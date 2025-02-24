Brother-in-law of Ghaziabad man who was shot dead, held: Police

Noida: Two men were arrested on Sunday over the killing of a 29-year-old Ghaziabad-based man in broad daylight on 130-Metre Road in the Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida on Friday. The deceased’s brother-in-law had allegedly hired a gunman with his shop worker’s help for ₹15 lakh after being fed up in an ongoing marital discord related case with the deceased, officers said. As his family kept calling him to confirm if he reached office, a police officer replied that Mishra, the IT engineer at a government bank in Greater Noida, had been shot dead. (Representational image)

On Friday, around 9am, a police vehicle found a man, identified as Manjeet Mishra, lying on the road in a pool of blood. At the hospital, doctors declared him dead, and said he was shot in the head.

His family revealed that he had a love-cum-arrange marriage with a Delhi-based woman after an eight-year relationship. But two weeks into the marriage, the relationship soured as the woman wished to live separately for disliking his culture. As she returned to her house, Mishra received a court notice for domestic violence, dowry, and maintenance. On the day of the murder, Mishra was on his way to hand over evidence to his lawyer.

After two days of search and scanning 100 CCTV footage, police on Sunday arrested two suspects from the data centre area in Ecotech 3. “The suspects were identified as Sachin Singh Rathore, 32, a resident of Karkardooma, Delhi, and brother of Mishra’s separated wife; and his worker Praveen Kumar aka Tilke, originally from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, said Deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

Mishra’s in-laws allegedly wanted him to pay ₹1 crore as compensation for the 2024 wedding expenditure, said Avasthy.

Sachin (Megha’s brother) had earlier also approached police over the couple’s domestic dispute. Later, Mishra too filed a complaint at the Indirapuram police station, fearing a threat to his life, officers said.

“In July 2024, the couple separated (after five months). Megha started living with her family in Karkardooma. As the mediation case was pending in court and Megha remained upset, her brother Sachin decided to kill Mishra. He asked one of his shop workers, Praveen Kumar, to do it for ₹15 lakh,” said DCP Avasthy.

Praveen further joined one of his Baghpat neighbours (unidentified shooter) to kill Mishra, officers said.

Both stayed at a hotel in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad, and followed Mishra’s car from his home on Friday. “On reaching near 130-Metre Road, the suspects deliberately rear-ended his car. As Mishra alighted to check, the gunman pumped a bullet into his head, and they fled,” the DCP added.

The shooters, riding a bike without any registration number, however, got recorded on a dash camera installed on Mishra’s car.

“Eight teams have been formed to nab the shooter who actually fired at him. Megha’s involvement is also being investigated. However, she was released on Friday after questioning,” said the DCP, adding that further probe is on.

Following the allegations by the deceased’s family, police have booked his wife Megha Singh, her father Bhopal Singh Rathore, and his two sons, Sachin and Rishabh, on charges of Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Ecotech 3 police station.