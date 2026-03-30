B.Tech student jumps to death from 28th floor high-rise in Noida

A second-year BTech student allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the 28th floor of high-rise in Sector 32, police said on Sunday, adding that they had not recovered a suicide note from the spot. The security guards saw her body after loud thud sound and alerted the police as well as her parents. The woman died at the spot, the police said. (Representational image)

The 21-year-old allegedly jumped of the balcony of parents’ residence on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. According to a preliminary investigation, she was upset after her parents had scolded her over some issue, police said.

The woman and her sister, in her 20s, were students of a university in Punjab. Officials said the two sisters had returned to the Noida home. She was upset, said police, adding that the reason for returning two days ago is part of investigation.

“On Sunday around 12:20 am when her parents and sister were about to sleep, she went to the balcony and jumped to her death from the 28th floor,” said SK Tomar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 24 police station.

The security guards saw her body after loud thud sound and alerted the police as well as her parents, Tomar added. The woman died at the spot, the police said.

Family members told police that the woman had been upset over the past few days over some issue. It was not immediately clear what the issue was. On Saturday, the woman and had discussed the issue and, according to the SHO, “the parents scolded her over the issue before going to sleep.”

Police said an investigation into the reason for her death is still on and the statements of family members are being recorded.

A postmortem has been completed and the report is yet to come. No case has been registered in the incident as yet.

The family belonged to Basti, Uttar Pradesh, and the father is a businessman.

In a separate incident, a man in his late 20s allegedly hanged himself at his rented accommodation in Sector 27. The incident came to light after his father, a Bareilly resident, alerted police when he could not get across to his son over the phone. After a preliminary investigation, police suspect his died by suicide two days ago over his lack of employment.