Builder slapped with 5 lakh fine for causing pollution in Greater Noida

  • The developer has been directed to remit the fine amount within 15 working days and sprinkle water on the site in order to check pollution, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) officials said.
Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO Narendra Bhooshan appealed to the residents of Greater Noida to cooperate in checking pollution by adhering to best practices like not burning waste or raising dust. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:36 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A real estate developer was slapped with a penalty of 5 lakh for continuing construction work at a housing project and causing air pollution in violation of guidelines in Greater Noida on Tuesday, officials said.

"We received information regarding construction work being underway at the Coco County housing project by developer Shirja Real Estate Solutions Private Limited following which a GNIDA team led by Senior Manager Shyodan Singh inspected the site," a GNIDA official said.

"The information was found to be true and the construction work was causing pollution, hence a fine of 5 lakh imposed on the developer, who has been given a fortnight's time to remit the amount," the official added.

Meanwhile, GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan appealed to the residents of Greater Noida to cooperate in checking pollution by adhering to best practices like not burning waste or raising dust.

He also appealed to the residents to follow anti-pollution guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal, the state pollution control board and the local authority.

"People with pollution-related grievances can contact the GNIDA on 0120-2336046/47/48/49 for redressal of their issue and also use the WhatsApp number 8800203912," Bhooshan said.

greater noida builder
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
