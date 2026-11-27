Noida: A cab driver sustained severe injuries after another 32-year-old cab driver in Noida’s Sector 62 allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon during a dispute over repeated honking on Wednesday, officials aware of the case details said. The suspect was arrested on Thursday. Officials said a preliminary investigation found that the victim allegedly initiated the fight. (Representational image) more

Police identified the victim cab driver as Sohail Hussain, who is in his 20s and resides in Delhi’s Paharganj area and the suspect as a 32-year-old, also a driver and resident of Greater Noida.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found that the victim allegedly initiated the fight.

In the FIR registered at Noida Sector 59 police station and seen by HT, Hussain stated, “At 5.46 pm, when I was about to drop off the passenger near Stellar IT Park in Sector 62, a car bearing a Bulandshahr registration number started honking repeatedly. When I asked the driver to stop, he verbally abused and assaulted me.”.

Hussain, who sustained a grievous cut below his eyes and injuries to his hands, alleged that the car driver carried a sharp-edged weapon and used it to attack him. “Due to a cut in a vein in my hand, it stopped working,” he alleged in the FIR.

Hussain subsequently contacted police and a team from Sector 58 police station admitted him to a hospital. His condition is reported to be stable, said police officials.

An officer privy to the investigation said a CCTV camera captured the incident. “An investigation found that Hussain initiated the fight after stopping his car in front of the suspect’s car. When Hussain started fighting, the suspect defended himself using his car’s key, which caused injuries.”

The suspect also suffered injuries to his eyes, the officer added.

Police said they arrested the suspect on Thursday with the help of the car’s registration number.

“A case under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult) of BNS has been registered at Sector 58 police station and further investigation is underway,” said Amit Tomar, station house officer, Sector 58.