Cabinet nod paves way for MRO hub near Noida airport
A day after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet gave its approval to the policy of maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) of aircraft, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said the process of setting up an MRO facility at the Noida international airport in Jewar will now be expedited.
The first MRO facility in the state will be set up on 40 acres as part of the works to be undertaken in phase one of the airport project at Jewar, said officials. The Yamuna International Private Limited--the special purpose vehicle formed for the development of the airport-- will develop the facility, where the maintenance, repair and overhauling of aircraft will take place.
In the absence of a policy for MROs in the state, the process of finalizing the company that will develop the facility was getting delayed, said officials.
“With the state cabinet approving the policy, the company will soon be finalized. It will be the first MRO hub in the state and will cater to both domestic and international markets,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida.
According to officials, at least ten companies have evinced interest in setting up the MRO facility but lack of a policy stood in the way of negotiations.
“The MRO facility will become functional by September 29, 2024, around the same time when the Noida airport will begin operations,” said Singh.
There will be two MRO hubs at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway. The second MRO will be developed in phase 2 of the airport project and the Yeida is acquiring 1,365 hectares of land for the same, said officials.
On Tuesday, the state cabinet in Lucknow approved a policy for the development of maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) facilities for aircraft in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, in the absence of MRO facilities in India, aircraft are sent to places such as Singapore and Dubai, where repairs are costly and time-consuming, said officials.
In India, some MRO works are carried out in Hyderabad and Bangalore. The state has the potential of setting up MRO facilities and there are indications that 1,000 new aircraft will be added in India’s fleet by 2026.
The development of the MRO facilities in the state will create a large number of jobs and facilitate revenue generation. This would also lead provide an impetus to the micro, small and medium enterprises and save foreign exchange, said Yeida officials.
-
Police, citizens oppose location of foot over-bridge near Metro station
The traffic police and citizens of Noida have opposed to the location of foot overbridge (FOB) proposed to come up near the Mamura Metro station on the Blue Line. The traffic police has suggested that it be built in front of U-Flex, a suggestion seconded by residents who said installing the bridge anywhere else would defeat the purpose as no one will use it.
-
Patients in Delhi who tested positive for BA.5 did not have severe symptoms
New Delhi: As Delhi reported the first cases of the Omicron BA.5 variant of coronavirus, doctors from the hospitals where those infected with the new sub-lineage have been admitted said the patients did not exhibit any unique symptoms, and the disease was not severe. There is no need to panic as this sub-lineage, even though more transmissible, is not known to cause severe infection, increased hospitalisations or deaths, they said.
-
Udaipur killing: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand gallows for the killers
New Delhi: Members of the Delhi unit of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, demanding capital punishment for the two men who killed a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the Delhi Police said gatherings were not allowed in the New Delhi area as section 144 was in force there.
-
Delhi govt extends free ration scheme till September
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme till September 30, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The free scheme was launched after the lockdown imposed due to the Covid pandemic to help people without livelihood options. The Delhi government has been supplying ration for free to almost 7.3 million citizens since April 2020.
-
Mundka fire: Last victim laid to rest
The mortal remains of Geeta Devi, one of the 27 victims of the May 13 fire at a Mundka CCTV assembling unit, were cremated on Wednesday. The police had to conduct DNA tests on the bodies the 27 people who died in the blaze in Mundka, one of the most deadly fire incidents in Delhi, since they were charred beyond recognition. She used to do odd jobs too survive.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics