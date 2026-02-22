Ghaziabad: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in a report has highlighted significant shortcomings regarding planning, financial management, development works, property allotment, and regulatory and monitoring lapses by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). CAG report of GDA flags serious lapses

The report, titled “Development and allotment of properties by Ghaziabad Development Authority” covering 2017–18 to 2021–22, was tabled before the Uttar Pradesh state assembly on Friday.

The authority’s performance audit, covering 2017–18 to 2021–22, assessed the systematic development and property allotment by the GDA.

HT accessed a copy of the CAG report that stated that development activities (under Master Plan 2021) were to conform to the regional plan of the NCR Planning Board (NCRPB) and required NCRPB approval.

“However, Master Plan (MP)-2021 of GDA was not approved by the NCRPB. Instead of a consolidated MP for the entire development area of Ghaziabad, GDA prepared two MPs (MP 2021 for Ghaziabad and MP 2021 for Modinagar) with significant variation in zoning regulations in both MPs. Besides, preparation of these MPs was delayed by more than four and 10 years, respectively. Zonal development plans for only one out of eight zones were prepared,” the report states.

The report states that physical and financial targets were allegedly set in the MP without establishing modalities to achieve/complete the objectives/projects envisaged in it. Consequently, the GDA could not adhere to the proposed land use development in the area as per Ghaziabad’s MP-2021.

“As per data of draft MP-2031, the GDA didn’t achieve its target of development of activities planned in MP-2021,” it states.

It states that against the “target in MP-2021 to construct at least 25,000 dwelling units for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) during 2017-22, only 9,960 EWS dwelling units (40 per cent) were constructed”.

It also observes that the GDA’s built 10.3km Hindon elevated road was not part of the approved MP-2021.

“As a result, the executed project of elevated road (expenditure of ₹1,089.45 crore) was not part of the approved MP-2021.”

The report also states that the GDA didn’t achieve targeted receipts between 2017-18 and 2021-22, observing a shortfall.

“Targeted expenditure during 2017-22, except 2018-19, was quite low, and the shortfall was in the range of 40 to 63%,” the report adds.

It further states that “serious deficiencies in the execution of development works” were noticed.

“The GDA did not ensure to increase the land bank to provide for the required residential and industrial activities as per assessment in the MP-2021. During 2017-22, GDA acquired only 18.32 hectares against the target of 300 hectares. It neither converted the land use of agricultural land into public and semi-public facilities (dumping yard) before providing it to the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam nor levied/collected land use conversion charges,” it adds.

The report also mentions alleged violations of rules/regulations regarding contract management… “noticed in contracts for execution of construction of office building of GDA in Madhuban Bapudham Scheme, Northern Peripheral Road work, electrification work in Indirapuram scheme, and maintenance works.”

The report adds that the authority lacked a data bank of scheme-wise properties developed and sold out through all modes, such as lottery, bid-cum-auction, and first-come, first-served.

“Therefore, the overall inventory of residential units available for sale and actually sold in each scheme could not be examined in the audit,” the report observes.

It adds that GDA allegedly failed in the allotment of 126,000 square metres of developed land to the affected families who provided land on a Karar (contract agreement) basis even after a lapse of over 14 years as of March 2024.

The report also criticises short development of units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).

“GDA planned for the construction of only 20,173 EWS units against the target of 45,000 units under the PMAY. Despite this low target planned, only 5,801 units were under construction till March 2024…,” the report added.

“Further, GoUP (Government of UP) instructed (in March 2010) all the development authorities that the land use of floodplain zones along the rivers should be kept as green belts in MP and to ensure that no construction work of any kind should be allowed in this area. However, GDA failed to prevent illegal constructions in the floodplain zone of Hindon, and its banks are lined by dense population,” the report adds.

GDA’s vice-chairperson Nand Kishor Kalal, didn’t revert to calls and queries about the CAG report.

“Since the report was tabled before the Vidhan Sabha (state assembly), it would not be appropriate for us to comment,” GDA’s secretary Vivek Mishra told HT.

“The state authorities will send us the recommendations and action for compliance. Once received, GDA will comply,” an officer from GDA told HT.

The CAG report mentions that enforcement activities of GDA were weak, as action against irregular/illegal construction was taken in only 19 to 65% of unauthorised identified construction cases.

“GDA also issued compounded maps without ensuring demolition of un-compoundable areas against the direction of the GDA board,” the report observes.

Compounded maps are referred to regularisation of unauthorised construction, that can be regularised under the bylaws, by paying a compounding fee to the authority.