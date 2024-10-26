Chain snatching gang busted in Noida, 4 arrested

Noida: The Noida Police on Saturday arrested four people for being allegedly involved in multiple chain snatching incidents, officers said on Saturday, adding that the gang used to target isolated passersby, using firearms to threaten them, officers said. Police had been trying to nab the suspects for a long time and on Saturday, the four were arrested following a tip off through insiders about their presence near Sorkha village. (Representational image)

The suspects were identified as Aditya Singh, 27, resident of Vrindavan Garden; Zoheb, 20, resident of Radhe Krishna Bagh Extension-1; Sunny, 23, and his mother Mamta, 45, both residents of Rail Vihar, all located in Ghaziabad. Sunny, who has 38 snatching cases registered against him, and Aditya, having 23 cases against him, used to snatch chains from pedestrians and flee, they added.

“Sunny then used to handover the stolen chains and other ornaments to Mamta, who used to sell them to a jeweller named Zoheb, having a shop in Ghaziabad. He would transform the stolen chains and sell them off. The four would later share the proceeds from these transactions,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Attempts are underway to understand their scale of crime and if they were involved in some other cases, officers said.

Police had been trying to nab the suspects for a long time and on Saturday, the four were arrested following a tip off through insiders about their presence near Sorkha village.

During interrogation, Aditya and Sunny revealed that they used to drive to various locations in Noida and target isolated passersby.

Police recovered six transformed stolen chains, broken pieces of four stolen chains, a pair of yellow metal earrings, two pistols (.315 bore) and a motorcycle (with a broken number plate) used in crimes, from their possession.

Police have registered a case at Sector 113 police station under Sections 304(2) (snatching) 317(4) (possession of stolen item) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.