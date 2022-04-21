Class 4 student looks out of bus window, dies after head hits pole in Gzb
A student of Class 4 of a school in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, died of severe injuries after he stuck his head out of the window of his moving school bus and hit it against a pole of a nearby gantry gate on Wednesday morning.
Police identified the boy as 10-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj, a resident of Surat City in Modinagar.
Officials of the Ghaziabad District Administration said the incident took place around 8.30am near Dayawati Modi Public School when the bus ferrying students to school took a turn and Anurag’s head hit the pole. He was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries but was declared dead on arrival, they said.
The Ghaziabad police have registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the school authorities, the bus driver and co-driver based on a complaint filed by the boy’s family.
Anurag’s mother Neha Sharma alleged that she had been complaining to the school authorities about the operation of the school buses, and had also done so as recently as April 1. “It is suspected that the school authorities, in retaliation, have conspired and killed my child. There has been laxity in running the management of the school.” Neha said in the police complaint.
“We are questioning the school principal, the driver and other staff on board. An investigation is underway. Anurag’s family protested at the school after the incident but we pacified them. We have seized the bus for forensics and technical examination,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural), adding that the bus belonged to the school, and was not hired.
An official of the district administration said that Anurag was sitting in the fourth row of the bus and the window was barred with three iron grilles with some room above to peek out.
Police also said they are trying to confirm why Anurag stuck his head out of the window of the bus in the first place.
“The school authorities maintain that Anurag was feeling nauseous and stuck his head out of the bus to get some air so he could feel better. However, Anurag’s family has completely rejected the claim,” the SP added.
“A school teacher was on duty in the bus but was sitting in the front row. So, we don’t know yet why Anurag stuck his head out of the window. The other children on the bus are in a state of shock. The police will speak to them during their investigation,” said an officer from the Ghaziabad administration.
HT, meanwhile, reached out to authorities of Dayawati Modi Public School for their comments on the school’s landline and an unidentified official who picked up the phone confirmed the incident, but did not provide a further response.
HT also tried to reach out to NP Singh, the principal of the school, but he did not respond to calls.
“The chief minister has taken cognisance of the incident and has sought a report from the district magistrate. In the meantime, I have asked the transport department to check all school buses and submit a report,” said Shubhangi Shukla, sub-divisional magistrate of Modinagar.
Ghaziabad district magistrate RK Singh did not respond to calls.
IPS officers transferred, promoted in major rejig
Mumbai In a major reshuffle, more than 20 senior IPS officers were either promoted or transferred or both by the state government, including joint commissioner of police crime branch, Mumbai. Officers ranking from special inspector general to deputy commissioner of police in Maharashtra have been part of this rejig. Vinayak Deshmukh, who was the superintendent of police, Jalna, was promoted as additional commissioner of police and posted in west region Mumbai.
HC ruling: Courts don’t have expertise to decide on micro financial planning of educational institutes
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that courts are not equipped to determine issues related to charging and utilisation of fee by educational institutes with any mathematical precision, and such disputes should normally be decided by the relevant regulatory authority on the basis of material produced before it. It was argued that due to the countrywide lockdown imposed in March 2020, classes were conduced online and hostels remained closed.
Sangrur admn identifies three sites for govt medical college
The Punjab government has initiated the process to set up a medical college in Sangrur. “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann wants to set up a medical college in Sangrur, and we are identifying land for it. We have zeroed in on three suitable sites. Government teams will visit these locations to finalise the site,” said Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal. Punjab has four government medical colleges as of now, in Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot and Mohali.
Punjab Congress chief asks councillors to buck up for Ludhiana MC elections
To gird councillors' loins for the upcoming municipal elections, expected to be held next year, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Amrinder Singh Raja Warring conducted a meeting with the Congress councillors at mayor Balkar Sandhu's camp office on Wednesday. Working president of PPCC Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former MLAs Surinder Dawar, Sanjay Talwar were also present in the meeting.
Ankush Shinde appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner
Ankush Shinde has been appointed as Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner while Sandeep Karnik is named as joint commissioner of Pune police. Earlier Shinde was special inspector general of police, correctional services, Mumbai. The former Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, Krishna Prakash, has been transferred to Mumbai where he will be designated special inspector general of police, VIP security, state of Maharashtra. Prakash joined duty as CP of Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 5, 2020.
