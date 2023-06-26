CM urges officials to solve issues faced by Noida homebuyers

GREATER NOIDA: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed top officials of the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) to solve issues faced by homebuyers on a priority basis. CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Yeida officials, including a delegation of homebuyers. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The chief minister attended a meeting with officials of the authorities, including a delegation of homebuyers, who put forth their issues before the chief minister in Greater Noida.

The Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, chief executive officer of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities Ritu Maheshwari, and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

“We need to find a solution to the issues faced by homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida on a priority basis through constant engagements. We have also formed a committee to look into these issues and bring about a solution in accordance with rules,” said Adityanath.

As per the UP-Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera), an expert body formed by the state government, there are at least 165,000 homebuyers who are aggrieved with realtors in the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida for not addressing their grievances.

The delegation of homebuyers put forth a seven-point agenda before the officials and demanded a timely solution to their problems.

“Many developers are not paying their financial dues to the authorities against group housing land. As a result, the homebuyers are not able to get their registries done, thereby failing to transfer the property titles in their names. This financial hurdle between the authorities and the developers is causing immense hardship for the homebuyers. Another issue is incomplete projects due to the failure of developers,” said Shubhra Singh, a home-buyer activist, who was part of the delegation that met the chief minister.

“Some realtors are trying to fool the homebuyers and the authorities by declaring themselves bankrupt and some of them are harassing us by not handing over the maintenance to the apartment owners. Some other important issues that we raised before chief minister Adityanath were better Metro rail connectivity to Noida Extension, amendments to the Lift and Escalators Act and highhandedness of police personnel with homebuyers in cases where they stage protests against the developers,” Singh added.

