Councillors allege foul play as Hindon elevated road taken over by civic body

Ghaziabad: The executive committee meeting of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation witnessed noisy scenes as members alleged that the civic body without prior approval of the executive committee had taken over the 10.3-km-long Hindon elevated road from the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).

The officials of the authority as well as the corporation confirmed that the handover process took place earlier in September.

The elevated road acts as a bypass for commuters between Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh and links Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate near the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

“We raised the issue before the members, municipal commissioner and the mayor. None of them were aware of any approval either by the executive committee or the board. This silent takeover has been done with some motives as the 10.3-km stretch involves major advertising rights which could be awarded by the corporation after the takeover. This entire bypassing of the due process should be investigated at a high level and concerned officials should be held accountable,” said Zakir Ali Saifi, councillor from ward 95 in Prem Nagar and member of the corporation’s executive committee.

The ₹1,100 crore Hindon elevated road was constructed by the GDA and the agency has maintenance rights for five years. The road was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in March 2018.

“The corporation has taken over the Hindon elevated road and as a result, the advertising rights have automatically been transferred to them. The five-year contract period of the construction agency will end in February next year and subsequent works will be taken over by the corporation,” said Rakesh Gupta, GDA chief engineer.

Ghaziabad municipal corporation councillors said that the maintenance of the elevated road involves high cost and its takeover without any approval of the executive committee and the board raises suspicion of foul play.

“Any takeover proposal should have been placed before the executive committee and the board. The takeover and maintenance of the road involves huge costs and the corporation may have to spend huge funds annually. The entire process hints at foul play and should be inquired at the earliest,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.

Ghaziabad municipal commissioner Nitin Gaur also confirmed that the road was taken over before he joined in the month of September. “I have come to know about the takeover of the elevated road on Saturday during the executive committee meeting. The takeover involves sanitation, cleanliness and maintenance and the advertising rights automatically get transferred with the takeover. The handover procedure was executed days before I joined in September,” he said.

“Any addition or removal of features under the corporation jurisdiction has to be approved by the corporation board in accordance with procedures. But this takeover seems to have been done without prior approval. Once the minutes of the executive committee get finalised, we will write to the GDA about the issue and it will also be probed,” Gaur added.

Former municipal commissioner MS Tanwar said, “The elevated road is still under the maintenance period. There will be no financial burden on the municipal corporation as such. It is an important road for VIP movement. The handover of Indirapuram locality is already passed by the board and this road falls in the same area and that is why it has already been approved by the board”.

The elevated road passes through the banks of the Hindon river, Vasundhara, Indirapuram and Vaishali.

According to the detailed project report, the Hindon elevated road caters to 3,859 passenger car units (PCUs) per hour. It is expected to rise to 7,887 PCUs per hour by the year 2031.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON