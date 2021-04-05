Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh government sets rules for containment zones in Noida

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government issued fresh guidelines for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) containment zones in Noida, according to which surveillance will be intensified in such areas. “After one Covid-19 case on a floor of a multistorey building, the entire floor would be declared a containment zone. If more than 1 floor comes under scrutiny, buildings to be turned into a containment zone," Suhas LY, Gautam Budh Nagar's district magistrate, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Read more: Uttar Pradesh revamps Covid-19 containment zone strategy. Details here

The district administration said on Saturday that the guidelines will only be directed for surveillance and will not restrict the movement of people in the containment zones. “As of now, the guidelines have not detailed any restriction on movement of people in and out of containment zones, but directed for strict surveillance. We will get the guidelines implemented at the earliest after meeting with our departments. Also, for public places like hotels, restaurants, gyms, clubs and others, we are considering strict regulation if they are found violating Covid protocols,” said Suhas LY.

The guidelines have also said that the containment areas will be removed from the list of containment zones if there are no new Covid-19 cases found for 14 days from the date of sample collection of the last positive patient. Currently, there are 39 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, according to a list issued by the district administration on Saturday.

Read more: ‘New Covid wave due to complacency’: Yogi Adityanath gets first shot of vaccine

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. The state reported 4,164 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday which pushed the infection tally to 630,059. The death toll rose to 8,881 as the state added 31 more fatalities. A total of 601,440 Covid-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease so far, leaving the state with 19,738 active cases.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting on Sunday during which he said that special attention needs to be paid to the pandemic situation in Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON