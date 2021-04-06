Co-Win’s error results in highest inoculation in a day in Noida

NOIDA: Confusion prevailed at many government hospitals of Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday as the Covid-19 vaccine registration remained open on the Co-Win portal, despite the fact that no inoculation was taking place at these facilities. As a result, the vaccination centres of the district on Monday were overcrowded and as many as 10,327 people took their jabs, which is the highest number of vaccination in a single day so far, officials said.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district in-charge of vaccination, said that as per the earlier government order, the vaccination was scheduled for all seven days in the district. “But the order was amended on April 2 that vaccination will be done six days a week (except Sunday) in government hospitals. However, due to some technical glitches, the Co-Win portal remained open on Sunday and over 500 people reached different vaccination centres after their registration. However, they realised that it was not the fault of district health department and agreed to be vaccinated on Monday,” he said.

Tyagi further said that due to beneficiaries’ registration on Sunday and Monday, as many as 10,327 people received their jabs on Monday. “It is the highest number of vaccination in a day so far. To avert an overcrowding situation and longer waiting time, we had increased the vaccination centres in the district from 75 (on Saturday) to 83 today that included 42 government hospitals,” he said.

The last time GB Nagar had crossed the 10,000 vaccinations was April 2, when 10,111 beneficiaries were inoculated.

Meanwhile, the district, which was left with only about 8,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, received 15,000 vials of vaccines on Monday, the officials said.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY on Monday directed that the monitoring of all the containment zones should be intensified. “As per the new state guidelines, if one Covid-19 case comes on a floor of a multi-storey building, the entire floor will be declared as a containment zone. If more than one floor comes under scrutiny, then the entire building will be converted into a containment zone,” he said.

As per the state government’s order, containment zones are redefined for the purposes of “medical surveillance activity”. In such areas, medical teams shall track contacts of Covid-19 patients and symptomatic persons for the purposes of testing and isolation (of positive cases), so that chain of infection is broken, the officials said.

“There shall be no sealing or stopping of movement of persons. However, it is advised to the residents living in containment zones/areas to exercise self-restraint and to follow all Covid protocols,” said the DM in a statement released on Monday.

Expressing satisfaction over the work being done by home isolation cell in the integrated Covid-19 control room in sector 59, the DM said that the cell is keeping round-the-clock monitoring of health conditions of the home isolated persons. “The home isolation cell has 21 operators, four doctors and a nodal officer. They are keeping a close tab on the persons, who have recently travelled to foreign countries in the recent past. As per the cell’s records, there are altogether 283 international travellers in the district, including 236 from the United Kingdom, 26 from South Africa, 13 from Dubai, seven from Brazil and one from the USA,” Suhas said.

The additional chief medical officer, Dr Lalit Kumar, who is the nodal officer of the home isolation cell, said that at present, the district has 250 Covid-19 positive patients, who have been granted home isolation. “We call them at least thrice in a day to know their temperature, oxygen level and other symptoms. Besides, the cell receives at least 150 in-bound calls from different persons about the symptoms of Covid-19 and criteria to get permission for home isolation,” he said.