Cremation ground nearby, GDA proposes converting group housing land to plotted in Indirapuram

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has decided to sell its 30,359 square metres of land, meant for group housing in Indirapuram as residential and commercial plots, after the authority failed to sell the land in different auctions owing to its proximity to a cremation ground. GDA vice-chairperson Atul Vats confirmed that the land remained unsold due to its proximity to the cremation ground. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

GDA officials said when the land remained unsold even after several auctions, they constituted a committee to find out the reason and work out a solution.

“The committee proposed to convert the group housing plot into several plots. About 116 residential and four commercial plots were planned in place of the group housing plot,” said a GDA official, asking not to be named.

The official said almost all individual plots in Indirapuram scheme have been sold and the new plan will give buyers a new opportunity to get hold of residential/commercial plots.

The move is expected to earn the authority a revenue of about ₹350-400 crore.

Officials said the plots will be made available by GDA after carrying out internal development works and developing facilities such as parks, vertical gardening, roads, sewer and water lines, and boundary walls.

“A proposal will be presented before the GDA board to convert it to plots. After approval, tenders will be invited as soon as possible and plots will be sold through auction,” Vats said.

The entire land of 30,359 square metres has three plots, numbers 6, 7 and 8, which were initially carved out for group housing. Officials said land at the site was lying unsold for about 10 years, and it became evident that people were not willing to take up group housing land for multi-storeyed development as the cremation ground would be clearly visible from the higher floors of the building.

Vats earlier said low-rise buildings will block the view of the crematorium and the authority has also planned that the boundary wall of the crematorium would be fixed up with vertical gardening and long trees to block the view.