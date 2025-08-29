Cybercrime police station to register all cases of financial frauds

Ghaziabad: In a significant move towards fighting cybercrimes, the Ghaziabad police has revamped their approach towards cyber frauds. Now, cyber frauds, regardless of the amount,can be registered directly at the cybercrime police station at Ghanta Ghar Kotwali. Earlier, cyber frauds below ₹ 5 lakh were handled at local police stations while those with higher sums were registered at cybercrime police stations. (Representational image)

Officials said an arrangement has been made to facilitate the victims/complainants who get trapped in cyber frauds.

Earlier, cyber frauds below ₹5 lakh were handled at local police stations while those with higher sums were registered at cybercrime police stations.

“From now, the restriction for the amount involved has been done away with. To expedite incoming cases, we have also added more personnel,” said Piyush Kumar Singh, additional DCP (crime).

Officials said that the sanctioned strength of the cybercrime police station has been increased to 240 from 140. Of which, 50 have already been posted.

“To expedite investigations, the number of inspectors have been increased from 5 to 17 and number of sub-inspectors (SIs) has gone up to 46, with addition of 21 new SIs,” the additional DCP added.

The police have also deputed three ACPs of Kotwali, Masuri, and Indirapuram as nodal officers for three zones of the Ghaziabad Commissionerate - city, rural, and trans-Hindon, respectively—for better coordination and monitoring of cases.

According to police records, there were 368 cybercrime cases registered at the cybercrime police station in 2024, while 175 cases were registered from January 1 till August 27 this year.

In 2025, about 566 FIRs related to cyber frauds were registered at different police stations from January 1 to July 31.

In addition, 11,000 cybercrime related complaints were registered at the National Cyber Reporting Platform from January 1 to July 31 this year, officials said.

Officials added that with the help of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, banks, and courts, about ₹35 crore of lost amount was returned to the cybercrime victims till August 27.

The officials also added that about 12,500 mobile numbers were also acted upon and were blocked, besides 170 different mobile apps and 21 websites related to cyber frauds that were also blocked till August 27.