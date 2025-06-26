Dadri’s 80 crore power dues on 70k consumers trigger disconnection drive

The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Noida, has launched a large-scale disconnection drive across eight substations under the Dadri Power Division amid rising unpaid electricity bills to recover dues amounting to ₹80.51 crore. The drive, which started on Wednesday, officials said, follows a review meeting held on June 24 at the division office, where junior engineers assessed the backlog of dues across all eight substations. The Dadri power division, officially known as the Electricity Distribution Division G-3, Dadri Noida, oversees eight 33/11 kV substations — Dhoom Manikpur, Chitehra, Bisnauli, NTPC Road Dadri, Liharli, Kot, Piyawali, and Kudi Khera. (HT archives)

“As per the directions of senior officials, a disconnection drive has been launched across all substations under the Dadri Power Division, targeting consumers who have not cleared their electricity dues,” said Praveen Kumar Singh, executive engineer, PVVNL Noida.

Of the ₹80.51 crore owed, consumers in Dadri town account for ₹25.26 crore, with 26,405 defaulters. “There are 10,770 consumers with outstanding dues exceeding ₹25,000, amounting to ₹63.46 crore. Of these, 2,894 are from Dadri town and owe ₹19.48 crore,” Singh added.

More worryingly, 3,327 consumers who took new connections have reportedly never made a single payment, contributing ₹10.29 crore to the outstanding amount.

Consumers have been urged to pay their bills immediately to avoid disconnection. Payments can be made online or at departmental counters. Officials added that in cases of inflated or erroneous bills, consumers may approach the division or sub-division office in Dadri for corrections.

Officials said that residents have also been asked to report electricity theft via toll-free number 1912 or the Bijli Mitra portal. “Those using electricity without a meter or indulging in theft may face departmental action,” Singh warned, noting that such practices often cause power disruptions due to overloading.