Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Dadri’s 80 crore power dues on 70k consumers trigger disconnection drive

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Jun 26, 2025 07:29 AM IST

More worryingly, 3,327 consumers who took new connections have reportedly never made a single payment, contributing ₹10.29 crore to the outstanding amount

The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Noida, has launched a large-scale disconnection drive across eight substations under the Dadri Power Division amid rising unpaid electricity bills to recover dues amounting to 80.51 crore. The drive, which started on Wednesday, officials said, follows a review meeting held on June 24 at the division office, where junior engineers assessed the backlog of dues across all eight substations. 

The Dadri power division, officially known as the Electricity Distribution Division G-3, Dadri Noida, oversees eight 33/11 kV substations — Dhoom Manikpur, Chitehra, Bisnauli, NTPC Road Dadri, Liharli, Kot, Piyawali, and Kudi Khera. (HT archives)
The Dadri power division, officially known as the Electricity Distribution Division G-3, Dadri Noida, oversees eight 33/11 kV substations — Dhoom Manikpur, Chitehra, Bisnauli, NTPC Road Dadri, Liharli, Kot, Piyawali, and Kudi Khera. (HT archives)

The Dadri power division, officially known as the Electricity Distribution Division G-3, Dadri Noida, oversees eight 33/11 kV substations — Dhoom Manikpur, Chitehra, Bisnauli, NTPC Road Dadri, Liharli, Kot, Piyawali, and Kudi Khera, officials said. 

“As per the directions of senior officials, a disconnection drive has been launched across all substations under the Dadri Power Division, targeting consumers who have not cleared their electricity dues,” said Praveen Kumar Singh, executive engineer, PVVNL Noida. 

Of the 80.51 crore owed, consumers in Dadri town account for 25.26 crore, with 26,405 defaulters. “There are 10,770 consumers with outstanding dues exceeding 25,000, amounting to 63.46 crore. Of these, 2,894 are from Dadri town and owe 19.48 crore,” Singh added. 

More worryingly, 3,327 consumers who took new connections have reportedly never made a single payment, contributing 10.29 crore to the outstanding amount. 

Consumers have been urged to pay their bills immediately to avoid disconnection. Payments can be made online or at departmental counters. Officials added that in cases of inflated or erroneous bills, consumers may approach the division or sub-division office in Dadri for corrections. 

Officials said that residents have also been asked to report electricity theft via toll-free number 1912 or the Bijli Mitra portal. “Those using electricity without a meter or indulging in theft may face departmental action,” Singh warned, noting that such practices often cause power disruptions due to overloading. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Dadri’s 80 crore power dues on 70k consumers trigger disconnection drive
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On