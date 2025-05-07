‘Dead’ woman found alive after Aadhaar alert

Noida: A 35-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter, who went missing from Sector 49, Noida, in 2020, were found living in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after the woman’s husband received a notification from the Aadhaar agency on April 23 to update the registered phone number for their daughter’s Aadhaar card, police said on Tuesday. Police, meanwhile, have also initiated a departmental inquiry against the investigating officer (IO), the station house officer (SHO), and the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for lapses in investigation. (Representational image)

The duo had been officially declared dead after two bodies similar to them were recovered from railway tracks of Delhi in 2022 and the police filed a final report (FR), officers said.

Police, meanwhile, have also initiated a departmental inquiry against the investigating officer (IO), the station house officer (SHO), and the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for lapses in investigation.

“On April 23, a man (name withheld) who moved from Barola area in Sector 49 to Sector 126, approached the police, alerting that he had received a message from the Aadhaar agency (UIDAI)regarding a request to change the registered mobile number. Investigation revealed that the request was for his 13-year-old daughter’s (Aadhaar) card, who had gone missing along with her mother (name withheld), in 2020,” said assistant commissioner of police (Noida) Twinkle Jain.

Police contacted the agency and traced the missing duo to Jodhpur on May 2. “We brought the two back to Noida and admitted them to a one-stop centre. Their statements are yet to be recorded, but it has come to light that the woman did not want to live with her husband,” said deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh.

The woman, along with her daughter, left their Barola home in 2020 but did not return. Following her husband’s complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered at Sector 49 police station.

“After a two-year search, the police filed a final report (FR) on November 6, 2022. Later, bodies of a woman and a girl were found on the railway tracks in Delhi. The case was closed again on November 17, 2022, after the bodies were presumed to be those of the woman and her daughter,” the DCP said, adding that the man and his family identified the bodies, following which the final report was filed.

Police said a further investigation would follow recording of the woman’s statement before the magistrate.