Deer park, safari work to begin soon in Noida

NOIDA: The Noida authority is set to start developing a Deer Park, and Sunset Safari in Sector 91 within two months as it is set to finalise the agency for the job in a month, officials said on Sunday. The IIT Jammu has given the go ahead for this entire project (comprising deer park and sunset safari) having a budget of ₹ 19 crore. (HT Archive)

“The IIT Jammu has done its technical vetting of the detailed project report (DPR) and given its nod. Now, we will issue the tender for this project on Monday or Tuesday to finalise the expert agency that will build the fence, and develop facilities for deers in this project. We aim to finalise the agency so that the work begins at the ground in two months,” said Anand Mohan, director horticulture, Noida authority.

“We have already started work on the boundary wall construction on 32 acres on which the project is proposed. The boundary wall work will be completed at the earliest so that the new agency to be finalised can start the work. We are spending around ₹4 crore on the boundary wall construction,” said Anand.

The IIT Jammu has given the go ahead for this entire project (comprising deer park and sunset safari) having a budget of ₹19 crore.

About the uniqueness of the Sunset Safari, officials said that spectrum lights will be used, allowing visiting people to see animals clearly even after dusk — up to around 10pm —while maintaining a natural night environment for animals.

“The Deer Park is envisioned as a mini-zoo in compliance with Central Zoo Authority norms, and will house 132 deer from 10 species. Among these are species sourced from zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Hyderabad, as well as African antelope species like the Springbok, Impala, Wildebeest, and Lesser Kudu, which will be imported. Besides, rescued deer from the Noida airport area will also be shifted to the facility,” said a Noida authority official.

.