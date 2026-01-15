Demand for International Driving Licences on rise in Noida

Noida: The demand for an International Driving Licence (IDL) has been witnessing a rise over the last few years in Noida, transport department officials said on Wednesday, adding that 1,990 people applied for the IDLs last year alone. To apply for an IDL, the applicants must have a valid Indian driving licence, along with a valid passport and visa. The application process is conducted online, and the prescribed fee is ₹1,000. The validity for the licence is for one year. (HT Archive)

Officials said the figure includes a significant number of students planning to study abroad.

Nand Kumar, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO), Noida, the number of applicants has increased in recent years. “We receive applications from people travelling to the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and several other countries. A significant number of applications also come from students going abroad for higher studies,” he said.

According to the official statistics, 1,990, 1,808, and 1,758 IDLs were issued in 2025, 2024 and 2023 respectively.

The IDL, which is also identified as an International Driving Permit (IDP), allows Indians to drive motor vehicles in foreign countries.

Officials said that for Indians living or travelling abroad, an IDP serves as a crucial legal document. It helps ensure compliance with local traffic laws.