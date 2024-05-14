Despite repeated fires, horticulture waste dumping continues unabated at Sector 32 yard

Despite repeated fire incidents being reported from the Sector 32 dumping yard near Isckon temple in Noida, where horticulture waste from across the city is dumped by the Noida authority, residents said the authority is taking no steps to stop the dumping there and this may again lead to another fire that would take days to die down. The District Development Residents Welfare Association (DDRWA), an umbrella body of residents, has appealed to the authorities to take necessary action in the matter. (HT Photo)

Residents and environmentalists said after the massive fire in March this year, the authority had assured residents that it has ”relocated” the dump yard; however, waste continues to be dumped there.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A fire broke out at the Sector 32 dumping ground in Noida on March 25 and around 300 water tankers were pressed into action to douse the fire that lasted several days, leaving residents nearby to choke on the ash and fumes.

A similar fire was reported at the site last year in May and it was doused following rigorous firefighting efforts lasting over a week.

“We visited on Tuesday the commercial area in Sector 32, which is being used as a dump yard. We found both horticulture waste and even municipal waste being dumped at the yard. Heaps of dry leaves could be seen across the dumping ground and the dumping activity continues unabated, even though it has been only a little over a month after the massive fire in March,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Sector 51.

The District Development Residents Welfare Association (DDRWA), an umbrella body of residents, has appealed to the authorities to take necessary action in the matter.

“We have written to the chief executive officer of Noida authority to take cognisance of the issue and order a probe so as to ascertain the persons engaged in dumping horticulture waste at the Sector 32 site,” said Kumar, who is also the senior vice-president, DDRWA.

Environmentalists too have opposed the horticulture waste dumping in the area.

“The area, which is located in the heart of the city, is being used for dumping waste and this is from where several mishaps were reported in the past. The dry waste is very inflammable and the site lacks firefighting mechanism. There is no security arrangement in place such as proper fencing, security guards etc. As a result, the place remains open to miscreants who often set fire to the trash. We oppose the dumping in Sector 32 site as this could again lead to another major mishap,” said a local environmentalist Vikrant Tongad.

Regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Biard, Noida, Utsav Sharma said, “A meeting was recently held with the officials concerned about the dumping issue. Once the model code of conduct is lifted, necessary action of shifting/relocating the cite may be taken up.”

Deputy director, horticulture department, Noida authority, Anand Mohan said, “The horticulture waste being dumped at the site will be processed and converted into compost and we are in the middle of a tendering process. We have already launched a call for expression of interest but with the code of conduct in force, we are unable to proceed further.”

“The dumping site, however, will not be relocated,” Mohan clarified.