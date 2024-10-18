DGCA nod for Noida airport runaway, trial flights to start soon

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the agency entrusted by the Uttar Pradesh government to oversee the construction of the greenfield international airport, said on Thursday that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its nod for the runway at the greenfield Noida airport and issued the calibration certificate to the airport, paving the way for trials to start at the runway. The first commercial flight from the Noida international airport will take off on April 17, 2025, said NIAL officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Without the DGCA’s calibration certificate,which proves that all systems are in place for the landing and take-off of aircraft, we cannot start trials on the runway. We were supposed to start the trials from November 15 and they will continue till December 15. But now that the DGCA has issued the calibration certificate, we can start trials any time now. We are happy that the project is ready for trials ahead of out set deadline,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, NIAL.

The NIAL said the calibration of the instrument landing system (ILS) and precision approach path Indicator (PAPI) was completed on October 14, officials said, adding that both were key systems necessary for aircraft landing and take-off, before the airport becomes operational on April 17, 2025.

“Now that trials can be started any day, the project will be ready to start operations on April 17, 2025. During the trial period, the concessionaire will test all systems, including signals, instrument landing system (ILS), precision approach path Indicator (PAPI) and others,” said Singh.

The first commercial flight from the Noida international airport will take off on April 17, 2025, said NIAL officials. The schedule was finalised by NIAL in consultation with concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Limited (YIAPL) in a meeting held on October 1, said senior officials.

NIAL said YIAPL is currently in discussions with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to finalise international routes. It is also consulting with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over the domestic flight routes.

NIAL has asked the concessionaire to make sure that the domestic and international flights take-off on April 17, 2025 itself and that work is fast-tracked to meet the set deadline.