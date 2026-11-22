GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration will conduct a civil defence mock drill at Sharda University in Greater Noida on Sunday evening to assess the readiness of various departments to respond to emergencies, district officials said. The administration has directed departments to ensure the availability of equipment, vehicles and adequate personnel (Photo for representation) more

According to officials, the mock drill will include a simulated air-raid warning, a red alert, a complete blackout and rescue operations involving people trapped inside damaged structures.

“The objective is to assess the preparedness, immediate response capabilities and coordination among different departments during emergency situations such as an air-raid warning, red alert and blackout. The exercise will help ensure that relief and rescue operations can be carried out effectively if an actual emergency arises,” district disaster expert Omkar Chaturvedi said.

Scheduled for 6pm, the exercise will bring together the police, fire department, health officials, electricity, transport authorities and disaster-response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The NDRF and SDRF teams will demonstrate rescue techniques, while health department teams will arrange ambulances, first aid and transportation of injured people to hospitals, according to officials.

The police will be responsible for maintaining law and order, managing crowds and regulating traffic, while the fire department will demonstrate firefighting and rescue operations. The electricity department will practise the blackout procedure and restoration of power supply. The public works department will be responsible for clearing debris and ensuring access through safe routes, while the transport department will facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.

The administration has also directed departments to ensure the availability of equipment, vehicles and adequate personnel, with designated and alternate nodal officers assigned to coordinate with the control room. NCC students, civil defence wardens and volunteers will also participate, officials said.

“Directions have been issued that only authorised information be circulated during the exercise to prevent rumours or panic among residents. The administration has asked departments to ensure that simulated emergency alerts are communicated accurately so that the exercise is not mistaken for a real emergency,” added Chaturvedi.