Home / Cities / Noida News / Doctor, his wife found dead at their home in Greater Noida
noida news

Doctor, his wife found dead at their home in Greater Noida

Police found a suicide note at their home, which mentioned about a dispute regarding their property in Delhi. A few people have also been named in the note
The couple’s 32-year-old son returned from Shimla on Tuesday night. When he reached Gaur City Chowk in Greater Noida West, he called his parents but no one picked the call (Representative photo/Shutterstock)
The couple’s 32-year-old son returned from Shimla on Tuesday night. When he reached Gaur City Chowk in Greater Noida West, he called his parents but no one picked the call (Representative photo/Shutterstock)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAshni Dhaor

A doctor and his wife were found dead at their home in Greater Noida by their son on Tuesday night, said police on Wednesday.

Police found a suicide note at their home, which mentioned about a dispute regarding their property in Delhi. A few people have also been named in the note, said police.

“The couple was living in Sector Zeta of Greater Noida since August this year. Prior to this, they lived in Delhi. According to the suicide note, the couple was distressed over a property dispute,” said deputy commissioner of police (central Noida) Harish Chander.

Avadhesh Pratap Singh, in-charge of Surajpur police station, said the couple’s 32-year-old son returned from Shimla on Tuesday night. “Around 9.45pm, when he reached Gaur City Chowk in Greater Noida West, he called his parents but no one picked the call. When he came home, he found his parents’ bodies in their bedroom,” said Singh.

“During investigation, police found that the couple had sold their house in Delhi to some people...Around six people were harassing the couple over the property dispute, due to which they were stressed,” said Singh.

An FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been filed against five known and one unknown person, all of whom are residents of Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out