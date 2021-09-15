Domestic help drugs, robs elderly couple in Noida

An elderly couple was drugged and robbed of cash and jewellery worth over ₹3.5 lakh allegedly by their 22-year-old domestic help in Sector 27. Police have launched a manhunt for the domestic help, a native of Nepal, and her accomplice.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night but was discovered on Monday as the elderly couple -- Janak Sachdeva (70) and his wife Sudesh (65) -- and another domestic help, Roshni, were found unconscious when the family’s washerwoman came to the house around noon. Police said later they had been unconscious for over 12 hours. The washerwoman found the doors open and the three unconscious, police said, adding that she immediately raised an alarm and alerted the neighbours who rushed them to a hospital.

The two suspects were identified as Lakshmi, the domestic help, and her accomplice Sanjay who worked as a car cleaner in the area for the past five years. The Sachdevas had employed the woman only 12 days ago on the recommendation of Sanjay. “We have another helper, Roshni, who lives with us. On Sunday night, Lakshmi prepared tea for all of us but she laced it with some drug which made us lose consciousness,” said Sachdeva in his police complaint.

Police said that all the victims are now doing fine. “After taking their statements, a police team tried to locate Sanjay for more information about Lakshmi, but he is also on the run. Prima facie it seems that the two were working together,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

A case was registered at Sector 20 police station on Monday night against Lakshmi and Sanjay under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence) and 381 (theft by servant). “Efforts are underway to trace them. The family does not have any identity proof of the woman. An investigation in the matter is on,” said the DCP.

The Noida police have urged the general public to refrain from employing any unverified staff or help to avoid such incidents.