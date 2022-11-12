Eight held in Noida with unaccounted 2.63 cash

Noida: Eight people were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police in connection with a cash haul of ₹2.63 crore from Sector 55 in Noida on Thursday night. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the suspects who were travelling in two luxury vehicles in the area. Following a search, police recovered cash and stamps of different government departments from the suspects.

Police informed the income tax department about the cash haul after which cash counting machines were brought in on Friday to count the wads of cash.

“We received an intelligence input that some hawala traders are coming to finalise a deal in Sector 55 on Thursday night. We laid a siege and arrested eight people while one escaped. The suspects had arrived in two vehicles. One of the vehicles had a ‘press’ sticker along with the logo of a news channel,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The suspects have been identified as Jayanti Bhai from Ahmedabad, Sandip Sharma from Delhi, Vinay Kumar from Delhi, Abhijeet Hazra from West Bengal, Rohit Jain from Noida Sector 56, Vipul from Delhi, Minesh Shah from Mumbai and Anuj from Indore. One of the suspects, Raja Maurya, managed to escape from the spot.

Police added that those arrested are suspected to be running hedge fund companies and may have links with money laundering gangs in Kolkata and Gujarat.

“Further investigation is being underway and the income tax department is also investigating the matter. Three people from Delhi are also being questioned in the case,” said an officer.

“The suspects failed to produce any documents to account for the large amount of cash. Upon interrogation, it has been found that they were supposed to meet an accomplice in Sector 55 and the money was to be handed over to him,” said ADCP Dwivedi.

The suspects have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of cheating and forgery, police added.

