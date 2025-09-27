Electric bus service launched between Noida and Dehradun

In a significant step towards a shift from CNG to electric vehicles, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh on Thursday inaugurated an electric bus service between Noida and Dehradun. The launch took place at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) in Greater Noida, marking the first electric intercity connection on this route, officials said on Friday. Services will operate both in the morning and evening, with flexible fares ranging from ₹400 to ₹500.

The electric bus service will be operated by Ezy Go Bus. Initially, four buses were launched, and the private bus aggregator is preparing to add five more, officials added.

Singh flagged off the buses and urged commuters to adopt public transport for a cleaner commute.

Ezy Go partner Anil Dixit said, “The electric buses will operate from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida to Dehradun via Haridwar, covering the 300-km distance in around five hours. Initially, we are starting with four buses on this route and plan to add five more in the coming days.”

Services will operate both in the morning and evening, with flexible fares ranging from ₹400 to ₹500. “We are also planning to introduce electric buses from Noida to Agra soon,” he said.

Tickets can be booked through the Ezy Go website or via the Red Bus app.

Currently, there is no electric service between Noida and either Haridwar or Dehradun. The charging stations of these buses are located in Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, Anand Vihar in Delhi, and one in Dehradun.

Noida Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Siyaram Verma said, “These buses run on electricity instead of diesel or petrol and produce zero emissions, cutting harmful exhaust and improving urban air quality. The government is also promoting e-vehicles and also giving subsidies.”

“It’s a great initiative, clean, quiet, and comfortable. I often travel between Noida and Dehradun for work, and having an electric option not only helps the environment but also makes the journey smoother,” said Akansha Sharma, an IT professional from Noida.

According to the transport department, the state government is promoting electric mobility through subsidies of ₹5,000 for electric two-wheelers, up to ₹1 lakh for fully electric cars, and ₹20 lakh for private electric buses.

Noida currently has 11.26 lakh registered vehicles, including 39,000 electric ones, of which 24,000 are e-rickshaws. The transport department has set up its stall at the UPITS, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. There is also an EV pavilion where manufacturers are displaying electric cars, bikes, and buses.