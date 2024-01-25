Eye on polls, Modi launches nine projects in Noida and Greater Noida at Bulandshahr rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Thursday five projects and laid the foundation stones for nine projects in Noida and Greater Noida at a rally conducted in neighbouring Bulandshahr district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (left) during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Bulandshahr, Thursday. (PTI)

The inauguration of development projects in Bulandshahr is also seen as the launch of PM Modi’s electoral campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The two projects of Noida that Modi inaugurated are an underpass built on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway at a cost of ₹84 crore and decorative lights installed on the expressway at a cost of ₹14 crore, Gautam Budh Nagar officials said.

The Noida authority has thrown open the underpass for public use and said it will offer a seamless ride to thousands of commuters coming from sectors 44, 96, 97, 98, 99 and 126/127, among others, which are located along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Integrated Industrial Township, Greater Noida, which has been developed on 747 acres at a cost of ₹1,714 crore. A flagship project of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor,the township has been designed with world-class standards and envisioned as a sustainable and smart community, officials of the township project said.

The township is located near the intersection of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the south and the Delhi-Howrah broad gauge railway line to the east, said officials. The township’s strategic location ensures unparalleled connectivity to other infrastructure such as the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (5km), Yamuna Expressway (10km), Delhi airport (60km), Jewar airport (40km), Ajaibpur railway station (0.5km) and New Dadri DFCC Station (10km).

“More investors are likely to set up units at the township as they have already applied for land. The township will become a manufacturing hub of green industrial units, and generate direct employment for around 50,000 at least,” said Ravikumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Modi also inaugurated three projects in Greater Noida projects, including the ₹10 crore resurfacing and repairing of 130 metre wide roads, ₹19 crore resurfacing of service road in Greater Noida West, and a hostel in the police area in Surajpur built at a cost of ₹48 crore.

“At the rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated projects for citizens of Noida and Greater Noida and also laid the foundation stone for other projects, giving a clear message that his government is putting every region on the path of development to empower the needy. The PM inaugurated the world’s largest project of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, which goes through Jewar.This will boost economy and empower the farmers,” said Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

The foundation stone was laid of a six-lane underpass to be built at Greater Noida’s Gaur City traffic intersection at a cost of ₹93 crore with an aim to address traffic congestion.

Another crucial project that was launched was the construction of eight foot over bridges at different roads in Greater Noida at a budget of ₹15 crore.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a Ram Van Gaman theme based park to be developed on 11.7 acres in Sector 122, Noida. The Noida authority will spend ₹28 crore to develop the park project located amid dozens of group housing complexes in the next 12 months.

“This park will be unique as we will plant trees related to the Chitrakoot region, that lord Ram is believe to have visited during his exile. We have hired an expert to develop the kind of vegetation that is found in Chitrakoot,” said a Noida authority official, asking not to be named.