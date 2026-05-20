Farmers in Yeida area to get additional compensation after a decade

GREATER NOIDA: The farmers who gave away land for the Yamuna Expressway project are set to receive a hiked compensation, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) officials said on Tuesday. The move will benefit 340 farmers from seven villages -- Jaganpur Afzalpur, Dankaur, Nilauni Shahpur, Mirzapur, Salarpur, and Achheja Bujurg -- between Greater Noida and Jewar Toll, said officials. (HT Archive)

The move will benefit 340 farmers from seven villages -- Jaganpur Afzalpur, Dankaur, Nilauni Shahpur, Mirzapur, Salarpur, and Achheja Bujurg -- between Greater Noida and Jewar Toll, said officials.

“This is a relief for farmers who have been waiting for more than a decade. The 340 farmers who gave land for the Yamuna Expressway will soon receive additional compensation as Jaypee Infratech Limited has given ₹53 crore to us. This money will be distributed among farmers via camps so that they can get their money,” Yeida’s chief executive officer (CEO) RK Singh told media on Tuesday.

Notably, farmers who gave land for the 165 km long Yamuna Expressway from Greater Noida to Agra had been demanding additional hiked compensation for their agriculture land for a long time.

The Jaypee Infratech Limited had built and opened the Expressway in 2012 and operated it till 2024 before Suraksha Group took over the work.

“The hiked land compensation is also to be paid for land given for other developmental projects including interchange, service road, and other facilities along the Yamuna Expressway. This additional hiked compensation has to be paid by the allottee such as Jaypee Infratech Limited. Following court orders, an additional 64.7% of the original compensation is to be paid,” the CEO added.

Yeida had been making continuous efforts for this, and now the money has started coming in from Jaypee Infratech Limited, said officials.

Additional CEO Rajesh Kumar said the list of farmers has been published. “If anyone has an objection, they can register it. After that, compensation will be distributed village by village. Around ₹591 crore is to be given to farmers who gave land for the Yamuna Expressway. The next instalment will be received soon,” he added.