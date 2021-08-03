Fearing Covid-19, organisers postpone Auto Expo 2022

In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has decided to postpone the Auto Expo 2022 that was scheduled to take place in Greater Noida next February. The group said the new date will be finalised later this year.

SIAM director general Rajesh Menon said, “The postponement of the biennial show (held at Expo Mart) is to ensure the safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved as their safety is the topmost priority for the SIAM. It is in this context that the Indian automobile industry and SIAM recognise the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible third wave.”

Menon said that the chances of Covid-19 spreading in a crowded show like the Auto Expo was extremely high. “There is uncertainty around how Covid-19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time organising Auto Expo would need a lead time of preferably a year. Besides, Auto Expo is like a festival for the Indian automobile industry and we look forward to receiving maximum people with no fear of spread of infection. The new dates will be finalised later,” he said.

The Auto Expo provides a platform for manufacturers to showcase new products and technologies, and is closely followed by enthusiasts. Almost 600,000 people participated in its last edition before the pandemic broke in the country.