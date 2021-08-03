Home / Cities / Noida News / Fearing Covid-19, organisers postpone Auto Expo 2022
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Fearing Covid-19, organisers postpone Auto Expo 2022

In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has decided to postpone the Auto Expo 2022 that was scheduled to take place in Greater Noida next February
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:47 PM IST

In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has decided to postpone the Auto Expo 2022 that was scheduled to take place in Greater Noida next February. The group said the new date will be finalised later this year.

SIAM director general Rajesh Menon said, “The postponement of the biennial show (held at Expo Mart) is to ensure the safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved as their safety is the topmost priority for the SIAM. It is in this context that the Indian automobile industry and SIAM recognise the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible third wave.”

Menon said that the chances of Covid-19 spreading in a crowded show like the Auto Expo was extremely high. “There is uncertainty around how Covid-19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time organising Auto Expo would need a lead time of preferably a year. Besides, Auto Expo is like a festival for the Indian automobile industry and we look forward to receiving maximum people with no fear of spread of infection. The new dates will be finalised later,” he said.

The Auto Expo provides a platform for manufacturers to showcase new products and technologies, and is closely followed by enthusiasts. Almost 600,000 people participated in its last edition before the pandemic broke in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.