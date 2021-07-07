Fire at play school in Noida, guard sustains injuries

Noida: A fire broke out on the second floor of a play school in Sector 50 on Wednesday morning. A security guard of the four-storey building was injured in the incident, officials said.

The incident was reported to the fire department around 11.30am, the officials said, adding that four people, including the guard, were trapped in the building. The play school -- Ravi’s Noddy Play School -- has been closed for kids for the past several months due to the pandemic, they said.

“Our team reached the spot around 11.45am. It took four fire tenders about two hours to control the fire. The guard was caught in the lift while three people, including a woman, were trapped on the third floor,” said Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.

According to the fire officials, the area was not wide enough to use a hydraulic lift, so a crane was used to bring the trapped people out. They said that it seems the fire started after a short-circuit in the server room on the second floor.

“The security guard had suffered smoke inhalation and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Rest of the people are fine,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

The owner of the play school, Ravi Kant Mishra, said that three people were doing some office work on the third floor when the fire broke out. “I had just stepped out of the building. The guard, Surender, thought that I was upstairs and went to look for me. But he got caught in the lift when the power was shut down. Luckily, no one was harmed,” said Mishra.