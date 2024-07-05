 Fire breaks out at Logix Mall in Noida's Wave City Centre - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire breaks out at Logix Mall in Noida's Wave City Centre

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Ashni Dhaor
Jul 05, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Fire breaks out at Logix Mall in Noida's Wave City Centre

A fire broke out at Logix Mall at Wave City Centre in Noida on Friday morning.

Fire breaks out at Logix Mall in Noida's Wave City Centre
Fire breaks out at Logix Mall in Noida's Wave City Centre

Four fire tenders are present on the scene to control the blaze.

The fire erupted at the Adidas showroom located on the first floor of Logix Mall in Sector 32, Noida.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed firefighters trying to douse the fire. Police personnel were also present there.

According to Noida's Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Chaubey, the fire alarm system within the mall alerted local fire departments at around 11 am.

Due to the early timing of the incident, the mall was relatively empty with only security personnel and mall staff present.

"On reaching here, it was found that a fire had broken out at the Adidas showroom on the first floor. Since it was morning and all showrooms had not yet opened, its shutter was also down. Firefighters used saw cutters to cut open the shutter and entered the showroom to douse the flames," said Chaubey.

The firefighters resorted to breaking the glass panes of the building to make way for smoke to pass on.

By 12:30 pm, firefighters successfully extinguished the fire, although efforts continued to clear residual smoke from the building.

"The smoke from the fire has filled the building, and efforts are still on to remove the smoke. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit," said the CFO.

More details are awaited.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Fire breaks out at Logix Mall in Noida's Wave City Centre
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On