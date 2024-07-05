A fire broke out at Logix Mall at Wave City Centre in Noida on Friday morning. Fire breaks out at Logix Mall in Noida's Wave City Centre

Four fire tenders are present on the scene to control the blaze.

The fire erupted at the Adidas showroom located on the first floor of Logix Mall in Sector 32, Noida.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed firefighters trying to douse the fire. Police personnel were also present there.

According to Noida's Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Chaubey, the fire alarm system within the mall alerted local fire departments at around 11 am.

Due to the early timing of the incident, the mall was relatively empty with only security personnel and mall staff present.

"On reaching here, it was found that a fire had broken out at the Adidas showroom on the first floor. Since it was morning and all showrooms had not yet opened, its shutter was also down. Firefighters used saw cutters to cut open the shutter and entered the showroom to douse the flames," said Chaubey.

The firefighters resorted to breaking the glass panes of the building to make way for smoke to pass on.

By 12:30 pm, firefighters successfully extinguished the fire, although efforts continued to clear residual smoke from the building.

"The smoke from the fire has filled the building, and efforts are still on to remove the smoke. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit," said the CFO.

More details are awaited.