Fire breaks out at the dumping ground of private company in Greater Noida

A fire broke out at the dumping ground of a private company engaged in making plastic granules in Greater Noida’s Badalpur locality on Wednesday morning, and firefighters said it took them over three hours of continuous efforts to douse the flames. Since the fire started in a vacant plot outside the company compound, where they dump their waste, no one was present at the plot and, hence, no injuries were reported, fire personnel said. (HT Photo)

This is the second such fire instance in Gautam Budh Nagar since Monday.

On the evening of Holi, miscreants had allegedly set fire to the horticulture waste at Noida authority’s dumping ground in Sector 32. That fire is still raging even on Wednesday evening and all efforts to contain it have been in vain, said fire and rescue officials.

Pradeep Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “On Wednesday around 8.51am, the fire control room was alerted by a local man that a fire has broke out at a dumping ground in Badalpur.”

“On getting information, five fire tenders from surrounding fire stations, including one from Ghaziabad, were rushed to the spot and they managed to extinguish the fire after three hours by 11am,” said Chaubey.

“As the company had dumped flammable substances such as plastic waste in the open ground, the fire spread swiftly but as the fire control room was alerted without any delay, we managed to control the fire before it could engulf the adjacent factory,” said Indra Pal Singh, fire officer, Greater Noida, adding that the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that some miscreant started this fire as well.

No case has been registered and further investigations are underway, he said, adding that they will serve a notice to the company for dumping waste in the open ground.