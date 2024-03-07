Fire breaks out in Greater Noida high-rise; no casualties: Police

A major fire broke out in the locked second-floor flat of a highrise building in Greater Noida’s Gaur city, 16th Avenue on Thursday morning, said police, adding that no casualties were reported. At 9:40am, a major fire broke out in the second-floor locked flat of a highrise in 16th Avenue. (HT sourced video screengrab)

Pramod Kumar, police outpost in-charge of Gaur City 2 in Bisrakh police station, said, “At 9:40am, a major fire broke out in the second-floor locked flat of a highrise in 16th Avenue, Bisrakh.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“As the fire station received information from residents, three fire tenders from the surrounding fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames after two hours of continuous efforts,” said SI Kumar, adding that the fire was controlled around 11am.

Also Read: Fire breaks out at Greater Noida high-rise, none hurt

The SI said, “During investigation, it came to light that the flat owner, Rahul Pandit, had gone to Jammu and Kashmir for a trip. The flat was locked when a fire erupted. Prima facie, it was suspected that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit. However, investigations are under way to find the exact cause behind the fire.”

“Pandit’s flat was completely gutted in fire, and he was informed. As the fire spread rapidly, the third-floor mat and other household items burned,” said SI Kumar.

He further said, “The fire-fighting system of the highrise worked but as the fire was rapid, fire tenders were called.”

Videos of the inferno were circulated on social media platforms.

Gautam Budh Nagar, chief fire officer, said, “Pandit left the flat on Wednesday. With the help of the maintenance team, we broke the lock to control the fire.”

In a similar incident on February 26, a fire broke out at a fourth-floor flat of a highrise building in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2.