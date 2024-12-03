Menu Explore
First CM model school in Gautam Budh Nagar to come up by 2025 in Dadri

BySaptarshi Das
Dec 04, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Noida: The first school in Gautam Budh Nagar district to be built under the Chief Minister’s Model Composite Schools initiative, is all set to come up in Pisavli village of Dadri by September 2025, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday.

According to Rahul Pawar, basic education officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, an investment of 25 crore will be made on this school to be built in Dadri. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

To be built over a five-acre area, the school is set to have a state-of-the-art infrastructure, they added.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh during a meeting on October 31 had asked officials to speed up the establishment of these schools following directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to Rahul Pawar, basic education officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, an investment of 25 crore will be made on this school in Dadri.

“The process to establish the school started a few weeks ago. This is just the first phase of the project and more such schools will be added in the second phase, details of which will be declared at a later date,” the officer said.

The Chief Minister’s Model Composite Schools are an educational initiative of the UP government to establish state-of-the-art institutions across 57 districts. These schools are designed to provide comprehensive education from pre-primary (Bal Vatika) up to Class 12, adhering to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The state government intends to build each school on a campus spanning 5 to 10 acres, featuring world-class infrastructure including smart classrooms, robotics and machine learning centers, composite science and mathematics laboratories for Classes 1 to 8, and modular laboratories for chemistry and physics for Classes 9 to 12, officials said.

Notably, these schools will follow the Uttar Pradesh Board curriculum.

