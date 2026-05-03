Five booked for power theft in Noida

GREATER NOIDA: During an inspection in Rabupura’s Nagla Jahanu village on Saturday, five men were booked for alleged power theft after five premisesin the village were found to be illegally drawing a combined 18.28 kW of electricity, officials said Officials said a case has been registered against the five accused under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003 (Photo for representation)

Officials identified the suspects as Fakhruddin (5.255 kW), Rukmuddin (2 kW), Asif (2 kW), Arif (2 kW) and Ismail (7.026 kW), all residents of the village.

The inspection, jointly conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), was part of an ongoing campaign targeting high-loss feeders in the district, where electricity theft has been flagged as a major concern.

“During the inspection, we found that electricity was being drawn through unauthorised connections at multiple premises. Such violations not only lead to revenue losses but also affect the stability of the power supply system,” said Ajay Kumar Yadav, assistant engineer (distribution), who led the drive.

Officials said a case has been registered against the five accused under Section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003, at the anti-power theft police station in Sector 63, Noida.

Yadav said enforcement drives have been intensified in areas identified as high-loss zones. “Teams have been directed to carry out regular checks and ensure that all consumers use electricity through authorised connections and metered supply,” he added.

The discom officials said such drives will continue in vulnerable areas, particularly along feeder lines where losses remain high.