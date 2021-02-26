Five held for robbery at cigarette godown
Greater Noida: A day after an office-cum-warehouse in Site IV was robbed of cigarette packets worth ₹25 lakh, police on late Thursday night arrested three persons, including a former employee of the warehouse, in the case after an encounter. Police have also apprehended two minors from the Beta 2 area in connection with the robbery.
According to police, three of the suspects received bullet injuries in the encounter while two minors were apprehended unhurt. Besides the stolen cigarette packets, three countrymade guns, three live cartridges, three used cartridges and one knife were recovered from the possession of the suspects, police said.
The suspects were identified as Kapil, 25, the former employee, Rohit Thakur, 23, and Rohit, 24, and two minors aged 16 and 17, all residents of Ghodi Bacheda village in Dadri.
Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the five suspects had barged into an office-cum-godown in Site IV area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and fled with 12 cartons of cigarettes worth ₹25 lakh. The criminals had also stabbed the 33-year-old security guard, Sunil Rai, for putting up resistance to the robbery.
Pandey said that Sector Beta 2 police formed a team and launched a search for the suspects. “On Thursday night, We received information that the five suspects were planning to dispose of the stolen items. The police team conducted a raid and the three suspects were arrested after encounter. They received bullet injuries. Two minor suspects were also apprehended unhurt from the mini truck,” he said.
The three injured suspects were sent to district hospital for medical treatment. Later, they were produced in court on Friday and sent to jail, while the two minors were sent to the juvenile home.
Police said that Kapil had worked at the same warehouse one year ago. Since he knew the details, he planned to conduct the robbery with his accomplices, they said.
The office-cum-warehouse is owned by Rakesh Jain, the distributor of a leading cigarette brand in Greater Noida. On Thursday he had said that the five suspects entered the premises after jumping the boundary wall and tied the security guard’s hands and legs with a rope, and fled with the goods.
A case was registered against five persons under Section 397 (robbery/dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and Section 342 (wrongful confinement).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Niti Aayog lauds Noida girl’s painting, shares on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Traffic cops get high-speed bikes to chase violators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: UP makes testing of those coming in from Maharashtra, Kerala mandatory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers plan cycle march from Kanyakumari to J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five held for robbery at cigarette godown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yamuna Expressway authority’s team visits Medtech Zone in Vizag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yeida says it resolved all land-related issues with farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
45-year-old killed in Ghaziabad while trying to resolve fight between two brothers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Jharkhand governor’s email hacked, Noida police probe matter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents protest anti-encroachment drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fight against Covid-19 not over, be very cautious: UP govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad worst polluted in country, AQI likely to worsen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man kills wife over illicit relation; surrenders two days later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait to Govt: Be serious about talks on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad: Man gets life imprisonment for raping niece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox