Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
Five mobile snatchers, vehicle lifters held in Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Police teams nabbed the suspects while investigating the theft of a luxury bike worth ₹1.5 lakh from Sector 122 residential area

Noida: Noida police arrested four people and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly snatching mobile phones and lifting vehicles from FNG service road near Sorkha area of Noida on Friday, police said, adding that the suspects would carry out snatchings outside high-rise societies in and around Sectors 74-77 of Noida, using stolen motorcycles.

A Yamaha R15 bike, worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh, was reported stolen on Wednesday by a resident of Sector 122, following which a police team was deployed to nab the suspects. (HT Photo)
According to Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, the police teams nabbed the suspects while investigating the theft of a luxury bike worth 1.5 lakh from Sector 122 residential area.

“A Yamaha R15 bike, worth 1.5 lakh, was reported stolen on Wednesday by a resident of Sector 122, following which a police team was deployed to nab the suspects. Early Friday, with the help of manual intelligence and local surveillance, the five suspects were apprehended from FNG service road near Sorkha area of Noida. 26 stolen phones, six stolen motorbikes were recovered from the possession of the suspects,” said Mishra, adding that one of the suspects is a 16-year-old and he was sent to a juvenile home in Phase-2, Noida.

The other four suspects are Abhishek (22), a resident of Sorkha village in Sector 115, Masre Alam (22) a resident of Sector 118, Lalit Yadav (20), a resident of Sarfabad village in Sector 73, Bimlesh and a resident of Sorkha village in Sector 115, Noida.

“Among the six stolen motorbikes recovered, four are luxury bikes,” said a police officer.

