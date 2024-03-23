Fleeing after firing, man gets nabbed after bike malfunctions

Noida: A man fleeing after allegedly opening fire at his relative’s house got nabbed on his way home after police found him pulling his punctured motorbike near City Centre area under Sector 39 police station Two country-made pistols, three bottles filled with petrol, and a hammer were alleged recovered from the suspect’s possession. (Representational image)

According to 50-year-old complainant Rajkumar (who goes by a single name), a resident of Challera village in Sector 44 with is family, the incident occurred on Friday around 6.30am.

“On Friday morning, Vinod Kumar (resident of Jarcha in Greater Noida), barged into our home and without uttering a word, fired a gunshot pointing towards my 22-year-old son. I somehow managed to hold his hand and the bullet hit the fan. He tried again. But the gun developed some glitch so he couldn’t,” he said.

“Then Vinod pulled out a petrol-filled bottle from his bag and tried to set a fire. But with the family members and locals, we foiled it,” added Rajkumar.

As police received information on Dial 112 (from Rajkumar), a team of Sector 39 police rushed to the spot, and they were informed that the accused fled towards City Centre.

“When we were looking for the accused based on his appearance, he was spotted pulling his punctured bike,” said police outpost in-charge (Sector 37) sub-inspector Shweta.

According to the officer, as police checked him, two country-made pistols, three bottles filled with petrol, and a hammer were recovered from his possession.

“The accused revealed that he had brought these weapons to commit crime over a property dispute. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at Sector 39 police station on Friday and further investigations are underway,” the officer further added.