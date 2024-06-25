FONRWA opposes new transfer policy for steady development

NOIDA: The Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association (FONRWA) has demanded that the employees appointed before 2018 should not be transferred as the new transfer policy is hampering developmental works in Noida. According to the association’s members, every year new employees are appointed and the old staff is being constantly changed, and this is hampering various infrastructure related works including RWA related works. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Founded in 2011, FONRWA comprises as many as 125 RWAs in Noida.

According to the association’s members, every year new employees are appointed and the old staff is being constantly changed, and this is hampering various infrastructure related works, industrial developments among other sectors. And, this includes regular RWA related works as well.

The Noida authority, meanwhile, has stated that efforts are on to ensure that works are executed properly on time and it is making an endeavour to address any issues linked to developmental works.

“Due to the new transfer policy that came into effect in 2017, several employees are getting transferred to other places and new officials keep on joining. In this manner, those who are being newly appointed are not able to take up the work in proper manner, thereby leading to hampering of developmental projects,” said KK Jain, general secretary, FONRWA.

“We demand that the policy should be repealed for the development of the city. We will be submitting a memorandum in this regard to the Noida authority CEO soon,” he added.

According to the transfer policy, employees are made to opt for the new centralised service rule of industrial development authorities, leading to transfer of employees to other authorities in the state.

The decision was taken by the Uttar Pradesh government with an objective to end corruption and bring in transparency in the workings of authorities operating across the state.

According to Noida Employees’ Association, vice president, Dharmendra Sharma, currently only 25% of the staff is old while the majority have been transferred or the posts are lying vacant.

“We have been demanding that the employees appointed prior to 2018 should not be transferred and only the employees joining post that period be relocated,” he added.

FONRWA said that its demand should be considered particularly for the junior employees, including clerks and field workers.

Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M said, “Transfer policy has been implemented across the states and in the country. And whatever policies are implemented by the government, we take it as a challenge.”

“Efforts are underway to ensure that works are being done properly in time and we are trying our level best to address any issues being faced in developmental works. Resolving these will be our priority,” the CEO added.