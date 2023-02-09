Foreign tourist footfall 75% of pre-pandemic level: tourism minister

Inaugurating the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) travel expo in Greater Noida on Thursday, Union tourism minister GK Reddy said footfall of foreign tourists to India has reached 75% of what it was in 2019 before the Covid-19 outbreak and is expected to exceed it by December this year.

“Domestic tourism is growing and will become a big sector in India. India has the potential to be the foremost tourist destination among all countries, provided all stakeholders in the tourism industry work with the government. The government is also promoting domestic tourism by providing a platform to startups and multinational companies. Events such as SATTE will give a strong push to this industry,” said Reddy.

Reddy added that India’s G20 presidency this year has provided it an opportunity to promote its tourism sector. He also said India is presiding over the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation this year and the government aims to promote tourism in the participating countries.

Organised by Informa Markets, the 30th edition of SATTE is supported by the tourism ministry and state tourism boards. Officials said this year’s SATTE will be a major forum for discussions and dialogues on the revival of the national and international travel industry after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spanning three days from February 9 to 11, the theme of the event is “inclusive and sustainable tourism”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON