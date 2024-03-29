Former mayoral aspirant, Dolly Sharma named Congress candidate from Gzb

Ghaziabad: Dolly Sharma (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Congress on Thursday announced Dolly Sharma as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency.

The Congress, a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, decided to field a local candidate against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) sitting MLA Atul Garg who is also a local candidate.

Sharma, an MBA by qualification, is a member of All India Congress Committee besides being a party spokesperson.

Till 2017, Sharma ran her cloth merchandising business and delved into politics when she was given a ticket from the Congress to contest the 2017 mayoral polls.

The daughter of former Congress district president, Narendra Bhardwaj, she was given ticket for the 2019 elections. But she lost to BJP candidate General VK Singh (retired).

“For long, there has been a demand for government hospitals in trans-Hindon besides a Degree College for women. Likewise, the work to get metro connectivity with Noida has not materialised. The city faces major issues which remain unresolved and I have full focus to get these sorted out,” Sharma said, adding that being a woman, she is familiar with the issues concerning women residents in Ghaziabad.

“Besides, there are thousands of people in Khoda whose demand for drinking supply and a well laid sewage/drainage has not been sorted out. There are many residential wards in the city which lack basic civic infrastructure. So, all these issues will be my core agenda,” the Congress party candidate added.

The party members said that this time they have an advantage as they are part of the INDIA bloc and are supported by their ally Samajwadi Party (SP).

“We will contest the election with full force with SP workers and cadres along our side,” said Bijender Yadav, district president of the Congress. The district goes to polls on April 26.