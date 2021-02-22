Four held for duping people by swapping ATM cards
Noida: Four men were nabbed on Monday for allegedly duping people by swapping their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their bank accounts. As many as 70 stolen cards were recovered from their possession, police said.
The suspects were identified as Ranjeet Sahni (29), Jitendra Sahni (31), Arun Singh (42), all natives of Bihar and Prakash Chauhan (26), a native of Madhya Pradesh. According to police, the suspects would target ATM kiosks that did not have a security guard.
“They specifically targeted senior citizens. The suspects would stand in queue and offer to help. While helping, they would swap the ATM card with a fake one and then get the card details from the person who they would tell that the machine isn’t working. Afterwards, the suspects would withdraw money from the person’s account and would flee in an auto-rickshaw they had purchased,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Zone 1.
The gang had been active for the past two and a half years, the ACP said, adding that they came on police radar after a complaint was filed with Sector 24 police by a 78-year-old man who had alleged fraudulent withdrawals from his account.
“An amount of ₹20,000 was first withdrawn and then another transaction for ₹35,000 was done using the ATM card. The suspects used the money to purchase two mobile phones. We tracked the purchases and obtained photos of the suspects. They were then traced to an ATM in Sector 22 from where they were nabbed following tip-offs,” said Verma.
Police officials said that the suspects would spend the money to buy gifts for their female friends. Apart from the 70 ATM cards, police have also recovered two mobile phones, ₹2,000 cash, six Aadhaar cards, five PAN cards, two driving licences and the auto-rickshaw.
The gang members are not very educated, said police, adding that they had learnt the tricks from watching videos on social media.
The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP cabinet approves 700 acres for Electronic City project near Jewar airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar administration enlists 4.25 lakh beneficiaries for phase-3 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad identifies 188 sites to vaccinate over 6 lakh third category beneficiaries in 15 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for duping people by swapping ATM cards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man wanted in kidnapping of teen held in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warmer days ahead as mercury rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chairman, manager of old age home booked for gang rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gathering of crowds changes government, says Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, AAP leader slams farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt school broken into, midday meal utensils stolen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discom begins chemical earthing of transformers in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida residents await LPG subsidy for nine months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida appeals to its residents for support in Swachh survey-2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid effect: Noida’s 35th annual flower show goes virtual
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine phone snatchers nabbed, 40 stolen phones recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox