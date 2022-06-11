Four held for stealing 185 mobile phones worth ₹20 lakh in Greater Noida
Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested four suspects on Friday for stealing mobile phones worth ₹20 lakh from a shop at Kasna in Greater Noida.
The theft was reported on May 21, when the suspects made their way into the mobile shop by cutting its shutter with a sharp object and decamped with 185 mobile phones.
The suspects have been identified as Anand Singh, Hira Singh, Ghanshyam Lal (all natives of Agra) and Sanjeev, who hails from Jewar. They stole the mobile phones from Dankaur resident Yatendra Nagar’s shop, located near Kasna city bus stand. A fifth suspect, identified as Changa, was also involved in the crime, police said.
“All the five accused used to work at nearby shops and planned the crime in advance. On the night of May 21, they broke into the shop by cutting its shutter and stole 185 smartphones,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).
A complaint in the matter was filed by shopowner Nagar at Kasna police station.
“On the basis of CCTV footage and electronic surveillance, the suspects were identified and three police teams were deployed to nab them. On Friday, they were arrested from Site 5 under Kasna police station limits in Greater Noida,” ADCP Pandey said.
Police recovered 112 mobile phones worth ₹15 lakh from the four suspects. “They distributed the stolen mobile phones among themselves. The fifth suspect in the case has the remaining mobile phones,” said Santosh Kumar, in charge of Kasna police station.
Kumar added that Changa has been arrested by Agra Police under the Arms Act in another case and sent to jail. “He is on our constant radar and we will recover the rest of the mobile phones from him soon,” he said.
The suspects have been booked under Section 380 (theft) and 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Meanwhile, ADCP Pandey said that employers should always get police verification of their employees in order to avoid such incidents. “The suspects were working at other shops and the mobile phone shop was on their target for at least a month as they had done a thorough inspection of the area,” he said.
The police team that made the arrests has also been rewarded ₹20,000 by the Greater Noida DCP for cracking the case.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics