Four rob driver of his truck, e-commerce packages in Greater Noida, three held

Police arrested three suspected robbers on Monday night for allegedly assaulting the driver of an e-commerce mini truck and robbing delivery consignments in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday, adding that the suspects stopped the truck driver alleging that he had molested a girl. One of the suspects who was arrested from Surajpur following a gunfight with the police on Monday night, (HT Photo)

“On Monday morning, Raju Kumar, 35, a resident of Surajpur, approached police and filed a complaint that around 9am, when he was going from one warehouse to another in Surajpur locality, four unidentified men on two motorbikes caught up with him from behind on a 130 metre isolated road in Surajpur and told him that one parcel has fallen off the truck,” said Pushparaj, station house officer, Surajpur.

“When Kumar stopped the vehicle to check, the suspects got angry at him and alleged that he had molested a girl. As he tried to refute their allegations, but they overpowered him and assaulted him.”

Later, they made off with the truck which had around 26 boxes containing online booked products. The contents of these boxes or their value have not been revealed by the e-commerce company, police said.

“After the incident, Kumar contacted his employer and approached Surajpur police station. On the complaint of the victim, a case of robbery was registered at Surajpur police station and multiple teams were formed to identify the suspects,” said, Hridesh Katheriya, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“Around 10.40pm, when police intensified checking around the vicinity of the crime scene, the stolen vehicle was spotted.” the ADCP said.

“When police signalled them to stop, they started fleeing and opened fire at the police. In the retaliatory fire, three suspects identified as Sachin Singh aka Bittu, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad, Rahul Singh and Sunny, both residents of Hapur, sustained bullet injuries to their legs,” said Katheriya, adding that a fourth suspect, Deepak Singh aka Monu, a resident of Hapur, managed to escape.

During questioning, the suspects revealed that after stealing the truck, they hid in the wetland buffer zone in Surajpur, around 2km from the crime spot. They feared that they would be caught if they approached the main road in daylight. After spending the entire day in the buffer zone, they were on their way to sell the e-commerce products, when the police caught them.