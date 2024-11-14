Menu Explore
Gang assaults man over parking in Greater Noida, three held after video goes viral

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Nov 14, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Police said that the suspects have been identified by their first names as Krishna, Nitendra, and Sanju, all residents of Sakipur area, near AVJ Society

A group of seven to eight men allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old man in full public view at a high-rise society market over a parking dispute on Monday night, said police, adding that a case of assault was registered and three suspects arrested on Wednesday.

A one-minute video of the assault was widely shared on social media platforms on Wednesday, and it purportedly showed a man being brutally assaulted by seven to eight people near the market. (Representational image)

A one-minute video of the assault was widely shared on social media platforms on Wednesday, and it purportedly showed a man being brutally assaulted by seven to eight people near the market. The suspects could be heard and seen hurling abuses and thrashing the man with a stick even as the victim screamed out for help. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police identified the victim as Avish Baliyan, 24, a resident of the Gulistan area in Surajpur.

“During investigation, it came to fore that on Monday evening Baliyan, along with his brother, had come to a barbershop in the market of AVJ Heights society in Zeta 1, Surajpur. When he was returning home, he spotted a bike blocking his parked bike. When he asked the biker to remove his vehicle, a verbal argument ensued,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity.

“When Baliyan protested, the suspect’s acquaintances gathered at the spot and assaulted him in full public view. During the fight, one of the suspects snatched a stick from a nearby ATM guard and thrashed him till others intervened,” said the officer.

Police said that the suspects have been identified by their first names as Krishna, Nitendra, and Sanju, all residents of Sakipur area, near AVJ Society.

“A case under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Surajpur police station, and efforts are underway to identify the others seen in the video,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer, Surajpur.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
