Garbage heaps, illegal dumping plague FNG road stretch in Noida

NOIDA: Large stretches of the Faridabad–Noida–Ghaziabad (FNG) road, particularly near Sector 123, Pushta road, have turned into dumping zones, with heaps of garbage, construction debris and plastic lining the roadside and adjoining open areas. “Waste and garbage found in areas falling under the Noida authority’s jurisdiction will be cleared,” said RK Sharma, project engineer, health department, Noida authority told HT, adding that the authority would act wherever the affected stretch comes under its purview. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to local residents and daily commuters, the problem has been persisting for months without effective intervention.

Photographs and videos surfacing on social media show piles of mixed waste scattered along the road, with cattle seen feeding on garbage and plastic waste spread across the green belt.

Residents allege that illegal settlements along the stretch have contributed to unregulated dumping of household waste and debris, worsening sanitation conditions in the area. “This road connects Noida with Faridabad and is used by thousands every day, but the garbage has made it unbearable,” said Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 122 told HT, adding, “The stench is strong, and during peak hours, traffic slows down because vehicles try to avoid the waste piles.”

Commuters said that the garbage has also become a safety concern, especially at night. “Stray animals often come onto the road because of the waste, and there is very poor visibility in some stretches,” said Mukul Goel, a resident of Sector 150.

Locals alleged complaints made in the past have not been led to expected results. “Complaints have been made earlier as well, but nothing has changed,” said Surjeet Singh, another resident.

Residents and commuters have urged the concerned departments to clear the garbage, remove encroachments and step up enforcement to prevent illegal dumping. They also want regular monitoring of the stretch and strict action against violators.

