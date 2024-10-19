Gautam Budh Nagar: 2 FIRs filed after 14 stubble-burning, garbage fires

Noida: Authorities emphasised that strict monitoring to prevent activities such as stubble and waste fires significantly helps against the deteriorating air quality in the region. (HT Photo)

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has lodged two first information reports (FIRs) and slapped fines over two stubble burning incidents after a total of 14 incidents including that of garbage and residue fire, were reported in the district since October 2, officials said on Friday.

The 12 others were identified and let go with a warning of strict action in case of a recurrence in future, they added.

The incidents came amid growing concerns about air pollution, especially with winter approaching. Authorities emphasised that strict monitoring to prevent activities such as stubble and waste fires significantly helps against the deteriorating air quality in the region.

Rajeev Kumar, deputy director, agriculture department, appealed to farmers to stop burning crop residue. “Stubble burning harms not just the environment but also humans and animals’ health. Composting in the fields boosts soil fertility and reduces pollution,” he said.

The satellite data recorded since October 2 revealed 14 incidents of open burning within the district, said officials.

Of the two stubble burning cases, the first occurred on October 7, in Aurangpur village in Jewar block wherein a farmer, identified as Narendra (single name), was found burning stubble on 1.5-acre land. Another was reported on October 16 in Jewar’s Bangar village, where a farmer, identified as Khan Mohammad, burned stubble on one hectare of land, they said.

After inspections, FIRs were filed against both the farmers, and fines of ₹2,500 each were imposed as per government regulations, officials said.

“Incidents of stubble burning and garbage fires pose a serious threat to air quality, especially as we approach the winter season. Strict action has been taken in recent cases, with fines imposed on violators to deter such practices. We are committed to enforcing environmental regulations through regular monitoring and ensuring swift penalties for any future violations to protect public health,” said Manish Kumar Verma, the district magistrate.

To tackle rising concerns over pollution, the concerned departments are also conducting awareness drives across the district, encouraging farmers to adopt sustainable alternatives like using crop waste as animal fodder or composting it to improve soil fertility.

In an appeal, the district administration has stated that besides causing severe air pollution, stubble burning can trigger health issues.

On Friday, Noida’s air quality index or AQI was recorded at 242 while Greater Noida’s at 264, both under the “poor” zone, as per the central pollution control board data. The Commission for Air Quality Management has enforced Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP (measures to combat air pollution) in the Delhi-national capital region from October 15 due to a sudden drop in air quality, with forecasts predicting continued poor conditions.

Key actions include strict dust mitigation measures in construction, proper waste disposal, periodic road cleaning, and ensuring the covering of construction materials during transport. All relevant agencies have been tasked with ensuring compliance to reduce pollution and improve air quality.