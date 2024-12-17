Gautam Budh Nagar: 86 farmers get bail at the CJM court

GREATER NOIDA: A chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday, granted bail to 86 farmers arrested for protesting against inadequate compensation for their acquired land in Noida and Greater Noida. Around 150 farmers led by Sheoraj Singh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lokshakti on Tuesday gathered outside Jewar police station, demanding immediate release of the arrested farmers. (HT Photo)

While granting bail on the condition of a ₹20,000 personal bond and an equal amount in surety for each farmer, Babita Pathak, the CJM, acknowledged lack of any criminal history of the accused. However, she emphasised that the charges against them were punishable by a maximum of seven-year imprisonment.

“The accused do not have a criminal background and thus, I consider valid grounds to grant them bail on the surety of ₹20,000 each,” said the CJM.

The arrests were made during demonstrations near Zero Point, Greater Noida, on December 4 and 5. Though eight farmers were released on bail last week, 128 others remain in judicial custody despite the bail orders, as they are yet to fulfil the condition of furnishing a ₹20,000 surety each, district administration officials said.

Police registered FIR against the agitating farmers at Knowledge Park police station, under Sections 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

A police complaint stated that the farmers obstructed traffic movement on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway by damaging barricades, raising slogans against the government and police, and manhandling officials.

Rahul Kumar, a sub-inspector who was present at the site, in his complaint stated that the protesters caused disruption to public order and damage to government property, shouted slogans against the government and police and even manhandled police personnel.

The Gautam Budh Nagar Bar Association, led by president Umesh Bhati, provided legal support to the incarcerated farmers. He said that the farmers were protesting peacefully and falsely implicated. “These farmers do not have any prior criminal records and were arrested for raising their legitimate concerns about compensation,” Bhati said.

On Tuesday evening, jail authorities said that they were yet to receive the bail orders. “Once the formalities are completed and the sureties provided, the farmers will be released,” said Brajesh Kumar, superintendent of police, Luksar jail, Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, around 150 farmers led by Sheoraj Singh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lokshakti on Tuesday gathered outside Jewar police station, demanding immediate release of the arrested farmers.

A senior police official assured the protesting farmers that their concerns would be addressed, following which the crowd dispersed peacefully without any arrests.

The Bar Association has pledged to assist the farmers’ families in arranging the required surety to ensure their gradual release.